Fortinet: Leading Profitability In The Cybersecurity Industry

Oct. 13, 2024 8:18 AM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Stock
Sergio Mellado profile picture
Sergio Mellado
450 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Fortinet has achieved a 34.5% return since my last recommendation, and I believe it can continue to offer good returns due to its strong fundamentals.
  • Despite cyclical hardware sales, Fortinet's ecosystem effect and cross-selling opportunities make it a compelling investment, with services showing consistent growth.
  • Fortinet's profitability is unmatched in the industry, with minimal stock-based compensation dilution and strategic share repurchases enhancing shareholder value.
  • I maintain a "Buy" rating for Fortinet stock, with a price target of $150 by 2030, implying a 10.5% annual growth rate.

Cloud Computing Data Center Multi Cloud Hybrid Cloud Information Storage Cyber Security Encryption Edge Computing Data Lake

Just_Super

Introduction

It's been a year since I published an article on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), which I highly recommend reading before continuing with this one so you can fully understand my investment thesis on the company. In that

This article was written by

Sergio Mellado profile picture
Sergio Mellado
450 Followers
I am an investor who relies on the fundamental aspects of companies. I enjoy being the owner of the world's best businesses with strong long-term projections. To achieve this, I conduct thorough research on the companies I invest in, placing significant importance on the sector, competitive advantages, and management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FTNT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FTNT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FTNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News