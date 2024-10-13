Alibaba: Ant Group's IPO 2.0 Is Progressing, Being A Hidden Catalyst
Summary
- I rate Alibaba stock as a "buy" due to catalysts like China's $1.07 trillion stimulus, Alibaba's international growth, and the end of regulatory crackdowns.
- Ant Group's potential IPO is a major, overlooked catalyst, with Alibaba holding a 33.3% stake, despite regulatory changes since 2020.
- Ant Group's evolving business model, including new regulations and restructuring, positions it for sustainable long-term growth and a future IPO.
- Alibaba's intrinsic value, factoring in Ant's valuation, suggests significant upside potential, making it an attractive investment for long-term investors.
