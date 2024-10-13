GM Tweaks Battery Strategy, Downplaying Much Ballyhooed Ultium Lithium-Ion Branding
Summary
- GM's electrification strategy faces challenges, with slower BEV demand, battery issues, and a shift in battery technology, impacting profitability and production timelines.
- Despite setbacks, GM's strong balance sheet, low forward P/E, and continued dividends and share buybacks provide some stability for investors.
- CEO Mary Barra emphasizes internal combustion engines' profitability while awaiting more established electrification trends and technological advancements.
- Hold GM shares pending significant improvements in BEV adoption and battery technology advancements, as current growth prospects remain uncertain.
