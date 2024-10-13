Endava (NYSE: DAVA ) is a UK small-cap listed on the NYSE, operating in a sector with expected growth higher than the GDP of any country, but currently dealing with a temporary slowdown and higher operating costs compared to some

My focus is on identifying businesses that exhibit sustainable growth, operational excellence, and offer attractive valuation opportunities. By combining strategic insights with a deep understanding of market trends, I seek to uncover and invest in high-quality companies that are well-positioned for enduring success.Accountant, MBA & private investor with common sense.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAVA, NGRRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.