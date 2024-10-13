The Information Technology sector, as represented by the Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK), is up nearly 20% so far this year, but the S&P 500’s largest sector has underperformed, posting a modestly negative return in the last three months. The
BOTZ: Robotics, AI Trades Run Flat
Summary
- The Information Technology sector, led by AI-related stocks like NVIDIA, has shown recent gains, but BOTZ ETF remains underperforming with valuation concerns.
- BOTZ ETF, focusing on robotics and AI, has a high P/E ratio and mixed technicals, with a bullish seasonal trend from mid-October to January.
- Despite a solid long-term EPS growth rate of 12.6%, BOTZ's concentrated allocation and high standard deviation history make it a risky investment.
- I maintain a hold rating on BOTZ due to its rich valuation, mixed technicals, and declining volume, despite bullish seasonal trends.
