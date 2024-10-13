When evaluating companies in the Financials, my priorities are stable earnings and minimal exposure to credit risk, and if management is committed to shareholder returns, even better. I’ve generally avoided direct investment in traditional banks (both large and small) and prefer other industries within
Blue Owl: A Wise Choice For Long-Term Investors
Summary
- Blue Owl has rapidly grown its AUM at a 54% CAGR in recent years, driven by its fee-centric business model and focus on permanent capital.
- I value its predictable revenue streams and relatively minimal exposure to market volatility, which make it a safer investment opportunity compared to traditional banks.
- Despite recent gains, OWL appears modestly undervalued. It offers a forward yield of 3.4% with further potential upside.
- I argue that OWL is well-positioned to continue outperforming its peers in the near term.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OWL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.