Fortuna Mining Corp (NYSE:FSM) has gone up and down all year. FSM started 2024 going down, but then went on a huge rally in February-May. The stock then declined in the next couple of months, but the stock has been moving
Fortuna Mining: At A Potentially Good Entry Point
Summary
- There are a number of things worth noting in the charts, including why it may be a good time to get in on FSM.
- FSM got hit by recent news from Burkina Faso, which caused the stock to drop, but the company is confident there is nothing to it.
- FSM is not without its positives, but there are also a number of negatives, especially as its relates to the assets on the books.
- Long FSM is a more dicey proposition for the long term, but it makes for a better proposition in the short term.
