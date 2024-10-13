As a Canadian, I have watched Canada Goose's (NYSE:GOOS) performance loosely over the last few years. The iconic purveyor of heavy down-filled jackets and parkas had fallen on hard times, as its stock price is barely trading for 1/5th
Canada Goose: Will La Nina And Chinese Stimulus Set This Bird Free?
Summary
- Canada Goose's stock has plummeted to its IPO price despite tripling revenues, mainly due to weak Chinese consumer spending and warmer weather in recent winters.
- Looking forward, a pending Chinese stimulus package and a developing La Niña weather pattern could boost demand for cold-weather gear.
- Trading at a modest Fwd P/E of 15.7x, Canada Goose presents a speculative buying opportunity if either of these catalysts develops.
