Taylor Wimpey: The Ship Has Sailed (Rating Downgrade)

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Taylor Wimpey plc's stock price has surged 62% in the past year, trailing only Persimmon among FTSE 100 real estate sector stocks.
  • Despite the impressive rally, Taylor Wimpey's H1 2024 results were rather weak, though recent housing market updates indicate a market revival underway.
  • Even then, the stock has run up too much in anticipation, suggesting that it would be a better idea to wait for the company's financials to catch up with price.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Green Growth Giants get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Taylor Wimpey office at new housing estate

georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Since I last wrote about the FTSE 100 (UKX) housebuilder Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCPK:TWODF) (OTCPK:TWODY) a little over a year ago, its price is up by a notable 50%. This

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
3.1K Followers

Manika is a macroeconomist with over 20 years of experience in industries including investment management, stock broking, investment banking. She also runs the profile Long Term Tips [LTT], which focuses on the generational opportunity in the green economy. Her investing group, Green Growth Giants, takes the theme a step further from LTT with a deeper dive into opportunities presented by the segment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TWODF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TWODF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TWODF
--
TWODY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News