Season Of The Bull: Looking At Smaller Tech For Catch-Up Action

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are hitting new highs, signaling a potential rise in smaller tech stocks and non-Mag 7 names.
  • Smaller tech and asset-light businesses like Adobe, Uber, and The Trade Desk offer strong investment opportunities due to their operational leverage and AI integration.
  • Enterprise software names embracing AI, such as monday.com, Snowflake, and MongoDB, are poised for growth as AI becomes essential in enterprise applications.
  • Investing in AI hardware companies like Veritas, Dell, and Micron is crucial, while avoiding risky names like Super Micro due to SEC scrutiny.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Group Mind Investing. Learn More »
Running Together

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

This week, the S&P 500 made new all-time highs

The Nasdaq is just 1.78% below its all-time high, as a fast follow to the S&P. I find this interesting, for years, at least according to my recollection, the Nasdaq stocks always led. We refer to the biggest

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

Instead of stale stock ideas, we have proprietary curated lists for undervalued sectors showing solid gains like Microcap Biotech, Aviation+Space, Health+Medtech, and more. Try our 2-week trial

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
30.32K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day. Other features include: long and short swing trade alerts, daily macro analysis, weekly articles, and chat for community interaction and questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
ADBE--
Adobe Inc.
UBER--
Uber Technologies, Inc.
EXPE--
Expedia Group, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News