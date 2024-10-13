Tesla: Time And Patience Running Out

Oct. 13, 2024 9:57 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock3 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Tesla's Robotaxi event was underwhelming, with no verifiable evidence that timelines for FSD or new products are achievable.
  • Despite Tesla's technological advantages, the company faces increasing competition in the EV market, and its market share is shrinking.
  • Tesla's reliance on AI and cameras for self-driving tech may face regulatory hurdles, and the company's cash burn could necessitate raising funds.
  • Investor confidence hinges on Tesla delivering tangible products and meeting deadlines; otherwise, the stock may face significant setbacks.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

A time bomb

Yagi Studio

Thesis Summary

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) (NEOE:TSLA:CA) revealed its new Cybercab at its We, Robot event. The company also unveiled a Cybervan and an updated Optimus robot.

The timeline for FSD and these innovations is the same as

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

Joint the Pragmatic Investor today to get insight into stocks with high return potential.

You will also get:

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
20.62K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News