In recent weeks, gold (XAUUSD:CUR) as well as the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) and Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) have experienced significant fluctuations, marked by an impressive
Gold - Pullback As A Springboard
Summary
- Gold prices have experienced significant fluctuations, recently reaching an all-time high of USD 2,685 before pulling back to USD 2,605.
- Key drivers include the first U.S. interest rate cut, a weaker U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
- Technical indicators suggest a potential continuation of the rally if gold surpasses USD 2,660 and USD 2,685, though a pullback to the 50-day moving average is possible.
- Despite recent volatility, the overall bullish trend remains intact, with a mid-term potential upward target around USD 3,080 to USD 3,100 USD.
