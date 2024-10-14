Google: Buy Before Earnings (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Alphabet's stock has seen recent downside volatility, recently pulling back to support levels, presenting a strong buying opportunity ahead of its next earnings report.
  • Alphabet's Q2 earnings exceeded expectations with $1.89 per share and $84.74 billion in revenue, but YouTube's ad revenue fell short of estimates.
  • Alphabet's forward P/E ratio of 21.5x is attractive compared to other Mag 7 companies, suggesting the stock is undervalued and has room to grow.
  • Potential resistance zones have formed near $170.30 and $176.30, with upside potential outweighing downside risks, favoring a bullish outlook for GOOG shares going forward.
When I last covered Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) with a buy rating on April 28th, 2024, the stock was in the process of moving toward all-time highs near $193.31. After the article was published, the stock rallied further by 13.2% over the next 10 weeks:

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

