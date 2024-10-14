Wall Street Breakfast: Eventually Mars

Eventually Mars

Imagine catching a 20-story building midair. That is exactly what Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE) achieved on its fifth test flight. It not only launched the mammoth Starship rocket but also caught the rocket's Super Heavy first-stage booster as it returned towards the launchpad with a pair of mechanical arms called "chopsticks."





Extraterrestrial ambitions: This historic engineering feat furthers the goals of the private spacecraft maker toward its ultimate aim of developing a commercially reusable rocket that could be used to transport cargo and humans to space, thus reducing the cost of launching space vehicles. For NASA, the test flight bolsters its plan to resume lunar probe, which includes setting up an outpost in the South Pole region and kickstarting its exploration of Mars.





Test flight improvements: The latest uncrewed test that launched near Boca Chica Beach in South Texas on Sunday was the fifth in the development of SpaceX's Starship program. Starting in April 2023, the first three test flights ended in flames as the vehicle blew up before it could perform most of its mission goals. The fourth test, which happened in June 2024, was a successful one, with the Super Heavy first stage booster and Starship achieving controlled splashdowns.





What's next? Going ahead, SpaceX can be expected to perform tests that aim to bring the Starship back to the landing site to attempt a catch similar to the latest test. The idea is for Starship and Super Heavy to become a fully reusable launch system, meaning that they would be able to land, refuel, and take off again. Currently, NASA has picked the Starship for its crewed Moon mission called Artemis 3, scheduled for launch in September 2026.