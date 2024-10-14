Dividend Growth Bi-Weekly Chat 10/14/2024

Welcome to the forum for Dividend Growth Investing discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new article is posted every two weeks as a space for sharing of ideas, discussing concepts, and digging deeper on DGI. All previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page.

As promised and with your valued feedback, we are publishing a new version of the article with some changes to make it more engaging. The structure of the article will now include a response from one of you in the community regarding your thoughts on DGI.

If you’d like to share your DGI thoughts with us in future editions, you can email us at moderation@seekingalpha.com and let us know. We’ll be looking at continuing to do this moving forward.

For a reminder, you can find our moderation guidelines for this space in our profile. And please share your thoughts below to continue the discussion and learning on DGI.





Last Edition’s Featured Comment from David Crosetti

David Crosetti’s 10 Commandments for Dividend Growth Investors

1. Thou shall seek and identify companies that have a commitment to paying dividends and have done so for long periods of time.

2. Thou shall invest in companies that have increased their dividends annually and have done so consistently.

3. Thou shall invest in companies that have a low payout ratio for those dividends, related to their earnings.

4. Thou shall invest in companies that can sustain those dividends by having the earnings growth to continue paying them.

5. Thou shall not chase yields without identifying value.

6. Thou shall only invest in companies that have great fundamentals.

7. Thou shall be patient.

8. Thou shall not be a "buy and hold forever" investor. Instead, "buy and monitor."

9. Thou shall build a core group of companies in your portfolio.

10. Thou shall focus on creating an income stream that will allow you to retire comfortably.





So, what do you think of the 10 Commandments for Dividend Growth list?

More on Dividend Growth Investing:

If you are like me and also have some rental properties that you may be looking to part with, placing those funds into a monthly paying strategy would be an easy adaptation to continue on with monthly expense planning. Getting rid of the repairs, the tenant drama and lack of liquidity of rental properties might be something that would relieve a lot of headaches.

An additional layer that could be considered in durable income driven strategies is the frequency of portfolio distributions. Most U.S. companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis. In the European markets, the most common payout frequency is two times a year, but also in quite many cases only once a year.

GSBD has had a disappointing year so far, with the price declining by a little over 7.5% on a YTD basis. The steady distribution has offset this weakness by allowing the total return to remain slightly positive. GSBD currently sports a high dividend yield of about 13.3% and the good news is that the earnings generated provide enough of a cushion that would allow for the distribution to remain untouched through a changing interest rate environment.

Another monthly CPI report, another round of manufactured drama from the financial media. Year-over-year CPI continued to come down, and yet because it was slightly higher than the consensus estimate (really a guesstimate), we see lots of headlines about inflation being "hotter than expected" or posing some risk or another.

Bottom-Line Up Front: Lots Of Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt, But There's One Strategy That Will Always Work. First, for those with no time other than to get the recommendations, here are the return potentials for today's 12 excellent risk management aristocrats.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure