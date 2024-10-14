Markel Stock: High-Quality At A Discount

Oct. 14, 2024 4:20 AM ETMarkel Group Inc. (MKL) Stock
Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
842 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Markel stock trades at a significant discount to peers, despite strong investment income and improved underwriting, making it an attractive entry point for investors.
  • The company’s investment portfolio, worth ~$30 billion, and Markel Ventures, valued at $6 billion, provide a substantial margin of safety.
  • Markel has compounded book value at 11% annually and is expected to continue growing at low double-digit rates, despite earnings volatility.
  • Investors with a long-term horizon should consider Markel for its low-risk growth potential and attractive risk-return tradeoff.

Financial growth, Interest rate increase, Interest rate financial

Ton Photograph

Markel (NYSE:MKL) is an insurance company that much like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) retains most earnings to invest in stocks and acquire enterprises outright. Investment income is the primary source of the company's earnings.

Markel currently trades at

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
842 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.Former Associate at a $10 billion hedge fund, with 15 years of professional experience in equity markets. Holds a First-Class Honours degree in Financial Economics from the University of London and is a CFA Level III candidate.An avid reader and a Berkshire Hathaway buff.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MKL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MKL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MKL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MKL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News