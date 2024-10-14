Meta Platforms: Revenue Upside In The Social Media Empire Looks Exhausted
Summary
- Meta Platforms is expected to meet or exceed Q3 earnings estimates due to strong advertising trends and CPM growth, but Q4 guidance may be weaker.
- Building on strong monetization, negative DAU growth for Facebook and Instagram suggests potential over-monetization, which could impact long-term user experience and revenue growth.
- I think Meta's growth outlook is increasingly challenged, with the two main revenue drivers showing stretched levels: slowing DAU growth and stretched DAU monetization.
- Meta shares have outperformed the market, up 67% YTD, and are now likely trading at a premium to fair value, suggesting it might be prudent to trim exposure. Hold.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Not financial advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.