Diversified Energy: 9.6% Yield And Strong Fundamentals Make A Sound Tactical Investment

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
6.38K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Diversified Energy Company focuses on acquiring low-decline, cash-flowing wells, avoiding exploration risks and CapEx-intensive developments, making it an attractive cash flow machine.
  • Over the past ~ 5 years, DEC has expanded its free cash flow base in a consistent manner, by conducting M&A and deleveraging the balance sheet.
  • Yet, at the same time, the valuations have gone down. Currently, the TTM EV/EBITDA is below 5x. This renders the dividend yield enticing at ~ 9.6%.
  • In this article, I elaborate on the key reasons why, in my opinion, DEC offers an attractive tactical investment case for especially yield-seeking investors to complement their portfolios.
Worker at underground gas storage plant

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Diversified Energy Company (OTCQX:DEC) is a small-cap and niche-like energy company that embodies financial and business properties, which make it a decent choice for dividend investors.

DEC's business model is rather unique, as it focuses on acquiring (via M&A) active wells that have

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
6.38K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DEC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DEC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News