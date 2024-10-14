Heliostar Metals: Gold Producer With Growth Potential

Summary

  • My investment strategy focuses on speculative investing in gold mining stocks, expecting gold prices to reach $3,000 in 2-4 years, offering high-risk, high-reward potential.
  • Heliostar Metals' recent acquisition of Argonaut Gold’s Mexico properties significantly boosts their production capacity, aiming for 200K oz by 2027 and potential 500K oz long-term.
  • The main risks include potential share dilution, high costs, and long wait times until production, but the upside potential is substantial with a 900% increase at $3,000 gold.
  • This is a long-term investment with significant upside if gold prices rise and management executes well, targeting a 10-bagger return by 2027.
My Investing Strategy / Speculative Investing

This article is based on my investment strategy, which is to chase big alpha by comparing a company's

I have a Gold & Silver Mining Ideas investing group. This group receives additional posts that are not part of my regular free Seeking Alpha posts. I have editorial control over these posts and can post about microcaps, stock lists, and other valuable information. Use this link to get an overview of what it offers.

Come try it out.

Author of How to Invest in Gold & Silver: A Complete Guide With a Focus on Mining Stocks (available on Amazon). Expert on gold and silver mining stocks. A frequent guest on investment podcasts, with a large following on X/Twitter (currently 45K followers). Plus, my own gold/silver mining stock website and Youtube channel.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSTXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

