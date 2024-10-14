For a recent birthday, my wife gave me a pair of Wrangler jeans in the same cut, but different wash, as a pair I already had, but it was a style of fit that she liked. It was also discretely sending me a message
Kontoor Brands: Closing The Gap
Summary
- Kontoor Brands, the company behind Lee and Wrangler denim brands, has delivered double the returns of the S&P 500 since early 2023.
- The company's success is attributed to strong retail fundamentals and effective inventory management.
- The valuation gap that had long separated KTB from Levi Strauss has essentially closed, and shares look fairly valued.
