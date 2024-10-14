Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA ) is a large retail/media company, with a well-known brand in QVC. The company is facing a transition from cable TV to e-commerce, and the fear is cable cord cutting putting them out of business. Sales have

Sunshine Kapital Stefan holds a BA in Finance from Halmstad University, Sweden and Lincolnshire & Humberside University in England. He has twenty years of institutional experience in Research and Portfolio Management, focusing on distressed situations and value opportunities. He is the CIO/Founder of Sunshine Kapital, a registered investment adviser located in Miami. Previous roles were held at Robin Capital Group in Miami, Phoenix Investment Adviser and Triton Partners/Eidesis Capital in New York.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QRTEA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.