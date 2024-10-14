Since we last covered the African fintech Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSAK ), new Executive Chairman Ali Mazanderani has quickly made a positive impact, and we feel the company is on the right track. The

Yiannis Zourmpanos, founder of Yiazou IQ, an AI-driven stock research platform providing all-in-one stock reports. Experience: Previously worked at Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. Education: Chartered Certified Accountant, Fellow Member of ACCA Global, with BSc and MSc degrees from U.K. business schools. Investment Style: We focus on GARP/Value stocks—high-quality, reasonably priced businesses with strong moats and significant growth potential. We prioritize fundamentals and seek stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value, with a clear margin of safety. Our long-term approach (5-7 years) aims for wealth accumulation through compounding while emphasizing downside protection and sometimes taking contrarian views during market uncertainties.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.



Business relationship disclosure: The author of this article has received compensation for researching and analyzing the mentioned stock. The views expressed herein are solely the author's opinions and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and seek professional guidance before making any investment decisions. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investing in financial markets carries inherent risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.