CONY: Tempting Yields, But Buyer Beware
Summary
- The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF offers a high dividend yield around 100%, appealing to income-seeking investors with exposure to Coinbase.
- CONY's covered call strategy provides monthly income and mitigates some downside risk, but limits upside potential and correlates closely with Coinbase's performance.
- Despite its attractive yields, CONY's sustainability is uncertain, and it may become a yield trap due to its newness and reliance on Coinbase's price stability.
- The recommended portfolio allocation is 1-2% for those already invested in crypto, balancing income potential with the inherent risks of the cryptocurrency market.
