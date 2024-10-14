Sundry Photography

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

SpaceX (SPACE) conducts fifth Starship test flight, returns Super Heavy booster for the first time. (00:24) B. Riley (RILY) to sell Great American unit to Oaktree Capital for $400M in cash, stock: WSJ. (01:58) Biggest stock movers Monday: RILY, SIRI, and more. (02:39)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

SpaceX (SPACE) on Sunday conducted a fifth test flight of its Starship.

Starship successfully returned the rocket's massive first stage booster back to a launch pad for the first time ever using giant mechanical arms.

The test flight marked another step forward in Starship's ultimate goal to become a commercial fully reusable rocket with a payload capacity of 100 to 150 tons, and for transportation of humans to the moon and eventually Mars.

The vehicle lifted off from SpaceX's launch facilities in south Texas at 0725 CT (0825 ET) on Sunday. After takeoff and ascent, the second stage of the rocket separated while the first stage - the Super Heavy booster - came back to the launch pad and was captured by the mechanical arms that have been dubbed "Mechazilla" by the company.

Elon Musk noted the event on his X social media platform. See here for a video of the capture shared by the company.

Starship's initial three test flights ended in flames in various stages of testing as the vehicle eventually exploded. The company successfully completed a full flight for the first time in June on the fourth attempt.

SpaceX (SPACE) only secured U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approval for the fifth test flight on Saturday. The company had earlier said the regulator had indicated an approval wouldn't be granted until late November, a timeline that SPACE had criticized.

B. Riley (NASDAQ:RILY) has agreed to sell its Great American appraisal and valuations business to Oaktree Capital in a nearly $400M cash-and-stock deal, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, B. Riley will receive $203M in cash, $183M in preferred equity interest in a new holding company for Great American, and a minority share of common equity interests in the holding company, adding that Oaktree will own most of the common shares.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, The Journal reported.

B. Riley has owned Great American since 2014.

SentinelOne (S) is up 4% after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral, citing multiple catalysts that will boost shares through the end of the year.

Analyst Rob Owens believes SentinelOne is gaining market share compared to CrowdStrike and that current estimates are too low for the next 18 months.

With a price target of $32, Owens sees a 24% upside potential from the last closing price.

More articles on Seeking Alpha:

China unveils highly-anticipated fiscal stimulus plan but fails to deliver stimulus specifics

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, analysts exchange words on 2025 NII outlook

Wall Street's bull run celebrates second birthday: A look at major assets & their returns

Catalyst watch:

This week at the Paris Motor Show, BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) will be showing off a new SUV aimed at European markets. Tesla (TSLA) will also introduce the Cybertruck to the continent. Other vehicles expected to make their debut include the Renault Twingo E-Tech electric prototype, the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) Tayron seven-seat SUV, the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida, and the Leapmotor B10 C-segment SUV.

Adobe (ADBE) will hold a Q&A session with company leadership at the Adobe Max event

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory. Crude oil is down 2.6% at $73/barrel. Bitcoin is up 3.2% at $64,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is up 2%. The markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Sirius XM (SIRI) is up nearly 6% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) went on a buying spree in shares of the broadcasting and radio company.

On today’s economic calendar: