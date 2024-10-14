Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) is a Master Limited Partnership [MLP] that owns oil and natural gas properties. The partnership earns steady income through royalty and overriding royalty interests, while third parties handle the extraction and management of the resources. Its latest Q2 2024 payout
Dorchester Minerals' High-Yield Appeal With Major Acquisitions In The Current Energy Market
Summary
- Dorchester Minerals is a Master Limited Partnership that earns a steady income from oil and gas royalties, with a compelling yield for conservative income investors.
- Recent acquisitions of 14,529 acres in Texas and New Mexico and 1,204 in Colorado should more than offset its dilution and boost revenue growth.
- Despite commodity price volatility, DMLP's conservative, debt-free M&A strategy positions it for long-term revenue growth.
- Also, management’s LP holdings are 2.3 times larger than GP holdings, which derisk agency risks with LPs and discourage dilutive, unprofitable transactions.
- With a forward yield of 8.8% and favorable macroeconomic conditions, DMLP is a "Strong Buy" for income investors seeking reliable, high-yield returns.
