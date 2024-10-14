Tesla Stock: Overvalued But Not A Growth Star

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.79K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s recent performance has been disappointing, with stalled growth in EV deliveries and declining net income despite numerous price cuts.
  • The much-anticipated robotaxi event failed to impress investors, leading to a nearly 9% drop in Tesla's stock price.
  • Tesla's stock remains highly overvalued compared to its competitors, with P/E ratios significantly higher than industry medians.

Tesla Cybertruck

Brandon Woyshnis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A lot has happened since my last Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock coverage. Yet again, the company produced a rather disappointing deliveries report, published on 2 October. Furthermore, Tesla’s June 2024 earnings results were quite

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.79K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News