Orchid Island Capital: High-Yield Just Fair Value At Best
Summary
- Orchid Island Capital's 18% dividend yield raises questions about its sustainability due to a history of dividend cuts and capital losses.
- The dividend has drastically declined from $10.80 in 2014 to $1.80 in 2023, indicating potential for further cuts.
- Monthly dividends have decreased from $0.16 to $0.12 per share in the past year, reflecting market concerns.
- Despite potential balance sheet benefits from rising rates, long-term risks like margin calls justify a Hold rating at best.
