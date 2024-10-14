S&P 500 Reaches New Height As Bank Profits Propel Market Upward
Summary
- The S&P 500 reached a new height to mark the end of the second week of October 2024.
- How the rest of earnings season plays out remains to be seen, but this week, it's good earnings news that has Wall Street bulls considering the prospect of higher highs in the quarter ahead.
- The trajectory of the S&P 500 lies within the redzone forecast range we added several weeks ago, which we expect to continue until it runs out in three weeks.
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
