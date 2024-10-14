ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy Q3 2024 Commentary

DancingMan/iStock via Getty Images

By Peter Bourbeau & Margaret Vitrano

Climate Engagement Supports Portfolio Ballast

Market Overview

Volatility rose in the third quarter as a series of weak employment reports caused a growth scare that sent parts of the U.S. equity market into a brief correction. Lifted by the Federal Reserve's ambitious 50 basis point interest rate cut, stocks rallied to finish the period with broad gains. The S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) rose 5.89% while the small cap Russell 2000 Index (RTY) jumped 9.27% as equity leadership broadened beyond the Magnificent Seven.

Profit taking among mega caps and early indications of a potential market rotation caused growth stocks to trail value for the quarter. The benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index advanced 3.19%, underperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index (+9.43%) by over 620 bps.

For most of 2023 and the first half of 2024, momentum-oriented and AI-driven growth stocks led the market. In these environments, the ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy saw greater participation from our select bucket of higher-growth companies. In more balanced markets, like the one that characterized the third quarter, we see broader contributions, with performance driven more by our stable and cyclical growth holdings.

The Strategy outperformed the benchmark for the period, supported by this emphasis on diversification. On a sector level, performance was led by the health care and communication services sectors. On a stock level, the Strategy received meaningful contributions from Meta Platforms (META), UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Equinix (EQIX), from our stable bucket of investments, and PayPal (PYPL) and Sherwin-Williams (SHW) in the cyclical bucket.

With the Strategy benchmarked against a historically concentrated Russell 1000 Growth Index, one of our priorities is managing the portfolio's mega cap exposure. Since we cannot own the entire Magnificent Seven at market weight, we must evaluate which companies are best positioned to outperform over the next three to five years and, for the past year, we have done an effective job in choosing which companies to overweight and underweight. Magnificent Seven performance has continued to diverge in 2024, making it even more important to deliver solid stock selection both among this group and across the rest of the growth market.

Exhibit 1: The Divergent 7

The Strategy is meaningfully underweight the Magnificent Seven compared to our benchmark. This is by intention, both to prudently manage risk among a small but strong-performing cohort of growth companies as well as to take full advantage of the more attractive opportunities that our fundamental research uncovers.

Portfolio Positioning

One of the keys to recent results and to delivering consistent, long-term performance through market cycles is how we think about risk. During our investment diligence process and ongoing work on portfolio holdings, we focus attention on how our thesis could be wrong and what the implications for stock valuation would be under these scenarios. Being sensitive to valuation is at the core of our portfolio construction efforts and prevents us from owning a particular stock or theme where we are not comfortable with the price. Accenture (ACN), a new addition in the second quarter, is a good example. The stock was on our whiteboard for several years, and we remained patient until volatility created an attractive entry point. We further added to the position in the third quarter.

Similarly, we took advantage of a business reset at Starbucks (SBUX) in the third quarter to initiate a position in the global coffee retailer. A confluence of factors, including degraded store-level operations and long consumer wait times, consumer fatigue with high prices and weakening engagement among occasional Starbucks customers has led to declining U.S. same-store sales growth. While the path ahead will likely require reinvestment back into the business, there are many merits to Starbucks' business including its strong brand name and category leading market position. In response to recent challenges, Starbucks has appointed change-agent CEO Brian Niccol, who we know from the Strategy's ownership of Chipotle Mexican Grill during its turnaround. Niccol has a successful track record of investing in product innovation and fixing execution issues, which we believe are the primary challenges facing Starbucks today. Starbucks represents the kind of successful playbook we have executed on historically - focusing on high-quality businesses and brands while being disciplined around the entry point into investments with attractive risk-reward opportunities.

On the sell side, we remain disciplined in revisiting our thesis for each underperformer and determining whether we still have high confidence in the company. This analysis led us to exit three positions during the quarter that we had been gradually trimming.

Estee Lauder (EL), a well-known global cosmetics and skin care brand in consumer staples, was purchased as a cyclical turnaround investment in late 2022. At that time, the company had already reduced its earnings outlook due to softness in its high-margin skincare business, primarily driven by bloated inventory in the Asia travel retail distribution channel. Although we appreciated that operating margin improvement was going to be a journey, weak results in China have persisted longer and been more pronounced than we appreciated. Estee Lauder's outlook for fiscal year 2025 points to another year of challenges in its end markets. While we still believe Estee Lauder's long-term profitability is underappreciated, we fully exited the position in the quarter due to lack of visibility on fundamental improvement to the business.

Workflow and collaboration software maker Atlassian (TEAM) was also sold as it continues to experience seat-based spending pressure from end-customers rationalizing headcount and re-prioritizing information technology budgets. The company is also executing upon an on-premise to cloud migration, which has introduced incremental volatility to operating results.

Lastly, we sold our position in tier 1 automotive parts supplier Aptiv (APTV). Part of our original investment thesis for Aptiv was that the company should garner a premium multiple versus competitors as its product portfolio was well-positioned to take share as auto production shifted toward electric vehicles. However, weak global auto demand and slowing mix shift toward EVs has pressured Aptiv's business and the company is capturing share at a slower rate than we anticipated. While Aptiv has executed well on profitability and trades at a cheap valuation, we do not foresee the same level of multiple expansion as the company's growth relative to the market remains weak.

Outlook

Our focus remains on managing the Strategy for a wide range of possible outcomes. We do this by building some ballast into the portfolio through the ownership of more defensive companies like insurance broker Marsh & McLennan (MMC) diversified utility NextEra Energy (NEENEE). We view owning these companies as akin to buying an insurance policy; there is a cost to the insurance, as they are likely to trail in momentum markets, but in a market selloff this insurance should pay off in the form of better downside capture.

Volatility and variance are high right now as markets seek to price in several potential presidential election outcomes and gauge the pace of future rate cuts. We have said previously that monetary easing should act to stabilize equities as economic growth slows and the late-cycle expansion seeks its next catalyst. Whether growth reaccelerates or recession risk increases, we feel comfortable with our portfolio construction. If the former scenario occurs, our cyclical exposure should be beneficial while, in the latter, we have confidence that our stable and select names can generate above-market organic growth.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark in the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered positive contributions across seven of the 10 sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 sectors total). The primary contributors to performance were the health care and financials sectors while the IT, consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors detracted.

Relative to the benchmark, overall sector allocation and stock selection contributed to performance. In particular, stock selection in the health care and communication services sectors were the primary drivers of results. Overweights to industrials, financials and utilities as well as an underweight to IT were also beneficial. Conversely, stock selection in the consumer discretionary, IT, industrials and consumer staples sectors detracted from performance.

On an individual stock basis, the leading absolute contributors to performance were Meta Platforms, UnitedHealth Group, PayPal, Apple and Sherwin-Williams. The primary detractors were ASML, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN), Nvidia (NVD) and Estee Lauder.

ESG Highlights: Investing for the Energy Transition is Stock Specific

In an environment of transitory macro crosswinds, ClearBridge believes a stock-specific approach to analyzing environmental, social and governance ('ESG') risks and opportunities remains all the more important. In our pursuit of positive outcomes for our clients, we are guided by research-driven stock selection as we seek to generate portfolios distinct from the market and supported by positive ESG characteristics. For example, environmental factors such as climate change remain material issues for investors to consider on a stock-by-stock basis, and the energy transition remains central to our company conversations as our holdings continue to reduce their emissions, often through cost-saving efficiency improvements, and set goals for further reductions.

As a major concern of sustainable investing, climate change and the energy transition represent large opportunities - and risks - at the company level, no matter the macroeconomic and political environment. ClearBridge continues to engage with our holdings to ensure they are building businesses with long-term viability in a lower-carbon economy.

Engaging with Part-of-the-Solution Companies

Our fundamental research process includes engaging with companies that are acknowledged leaders in the energy transition, such as Strategy holding NextEra Energy (NEE) and its subsidiary NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), two companies accounting for 20% market share of the domestic renewable market. NextEra is still capitalizing on the Inflation Reduction Act through investing in solar and battery power, where it expects stronger growth in the near term, while wind generation additions are expected to see some catching up over the subsequent years.

As we discussed recently in engagements with NextEra's management team, growth for both entities is underpinned by a bullish power demand outlook, with a 38% increase in demand expected through 2040, driven by decarbonization and electrification.

More recently, the already strong demand for renewables is being amplified by AI and data center expansions, which are expected to double the current 4% of overall power demand currently represented by data centers. The share of AI and data center companies represents 6 GW, but growth in this customer segment will start impacting NextEra's growth estimates more significantly after 2027. Management has conveyed to us that it will take time to add incremental demand from data centers onto the grid given existent grid constraints (transmission access) are present across all power markets. For example, even in the unregulated Texas power market, where customer growth is faster and generation additions are typically easier, the regulated grid remains a big bottleneck. Adding data center customers to the grid is complicated, as it involves both grid operators and power producers.

In an environment where transmission interconnects (connections between segments of the grid that allow for the transfer of electricity from power generation sources to customers) take years (Exhibit 2), NextEra's 150 GW of interconnect queue positions become more valuable. Having surplus interconnections reduces renewable projects' timelines. In the meantime, NextEra's analytics tools have been helpful in identifying the best data center locations and putting NextEra at a competitive advantage through access to land and transmission.

Exhibit 2: Average Years for Interconnection

We have also discussed the favorable emissions profile at NextEra's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light (FPL), whose generation mix is dominated by natural gas (73%), along with nuclear (20%) and solar and storage (6%). The utility's cleaner generation fleet explains its favorable emissions profile, with emissions below the national average across three main pollutants (20% below the national average for carbon dioxide, 98% below for sulfur dioxide and 71% below for nitrogen oxide). FPL's plan is to expand its solar and storage footprint from the current 5 GW to 30 GW in 2033, with the utility's storage capacity growing from last year's 469 MW to 4.5 GW in 2033 (or 25% compounded annual growth), taking the solar and storage generation share of FPL's generation portfolio from 6% to 38% in 2033.

The Energy Transition Supply Chain: Environmental and Social Dimensions

Electrification, or the move to power more of society with electricity from renewable energy sources, will be reliant upon critical minerals like copper, which we know comes with environmental and social challenges. As part of PRI Advance, a collaborative initiative for investors to address human rights and social issues, ClearBridge has been engaging with holding Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) on these issues since 2022, and the copper producer has been making progress on several areas central to our engagement.

In a recent engagement we continued our discussion on the environmental and physical impact of the company's operations on Indigenous land. The company shared that it has developed an action plan to better understand its adverse impacts at several high-risk sites. On tailings, or mining waste, FCX has adopted the global tailings standard, yet its Grasberg operation in Indonesia remains a controversial asset, in particular due to its impact on water. We asked when we could expect the company's next Water Monitoring Summary report; the company said by end of 2024 was a strong possibility, both for site-level findings and broader tailings for Grasberg. While FCX indicated it was not possible to do so at this time, we shared that we consider providing water monitoring data as a live stream for stakeholders a best practice.

FCX highlighted Grasberg as well as Sierrita, Arizona, as communities it is prioritizing from a social standpoint due to the more complex nature and higher risk profile of those operations. The company stressed how it considers the concept of its social license to be foundational and central to its operations and recognizes it can't be successful without local input and buy-in, for which community engagement is critical. The company seeks to socialize grievances to make sure all stakeholders and communities are aware of the complaint process and it reports on grievance results in quarterly meetings with community partners. We mentioned that other mines commit to address complaints in 30 days and report on the outcome; FCX shared its belief that resolving complaints in a certain time frame is not necessarily indicative of the performance of the grievance system, although it is still looking for a reliable metric for satisfaction of resolutions.

FCX also shared that it engages voluntarily with several Indigenous populations to build trust; unique to FCX, it has a Native American representation team. Several representatives are members of local impacted tribes and report directly to the company's president. This reporting structure has helped to better equip company management with a more in-depth understanding of local cultures and traditions within its Arizona operations. As a result, it will be implementing a Native American Training Program in the near future.

Opportunities for Change in the Energy Sector

The energy sector will also be key to the energy transition, which makes engaging with holdings all the more important as there is significant progress they can make to reduce their environmental impact. The sector is one of the more blamed but necessary industries for ClearBridge's net-zero target as part of the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative (NZAM). ClearBridge remains on track to achieve our NZAM-related goals of having at least 66% of current in-scope assets net zero aligned or subject to engagement, aligning 100% of our assets with the pathway to net zero by 2050 and achieving net-zero emissions across all ClearBridge portfolios by 2050.

As many holdings in the energy sector have similar company-specific dynamics, we take a sector-wide approach to engagement. This enables us to use company-specific information to improve conversations, share best practices and benchmark peers. Central questions include methane and ensuring the cleanest possible natural gas.

We share with companies our view of the importance of methane emissions, which can be considered low-hanging fruit, but which represent a significant amount of emissions globally. The IEA estimates that production and use of fossil fuels resulted in ~120 million tons of methane emissions in 2023. While agriculture represents the main source of methane emissions, the energy sector has more abatement potential (Exhibit 3), making it a fruitful beneficiary for engagement.

Exhibit 3: Methane Abatement Potential to 2030

Natural gas producer EQT is a leader among ClearBridge energy holdings, and it remains vigilant on its path to achieve net zero on a Scope 1 and 2 basis by the end of 2025, which would make it the first ClearBridge energy holding to do so. In a recent engagement with EQT's CEO and CFO we discussed how the company sees significant value in eliminating pushback on GHG emissions and wants to ensure that U.S. natural gas will be the cleanest answer to the globe's environmental and energy security goals.

While company footprints will differ, we share how a net-zero target such as EQT's is exemplary for other energy holdings and we use it as an informal benchmark in other engagements. We emphasize how EQT spent nearly $30 million to reduce its emissions, and we share how we believe shareholders and other stakeholders would be supportive of expenditures that are modestly uneconomic in the near term, like EQT's, if those expenditures are able to significantly reduce emissions.

Elsewhere in the space, we have discussed with integrated oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips (COP) how it is emphasizing its methane emissions reductions, even using autonomous drones, and eliminating routine flaring. French integrated firm TotalEnergies' (TTE) methane, down 47% since 2020 nearly in line with its 50% by 2025 goal, is strong and improving, as we learned in recent engagements. Engagements with other producers like Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Chesapeake Energy (CPK) also emphasized the installation of continuous monitoring devices to provide real-time visibility into methane emissions performance. This practice not only boosts transparency and disclosure, but it can also support faster response times to potential leaks.

Leveraging a Long-Term Focus

As sustainability-informed investing moves in and out of the crosshairs of macroeconomic cycles and political debates dominated by shorter-term thinking, ClearBridge remains guided by the long-term fundamental arguments for incorporating ESG factors into the investment process. These ensure we're considering how companies will thrive amid environmental, social and technological changes such as the energy transition. Leveraging our long-term focus and our strong and lasting relationships with company managements, we will continue to use engagement to drive positive change in public equities as part of our investment decision making and active ownership.

Peter Bourbeau, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Margaret Vitrano, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

