NNN REIT: Where's The Margin Of Safety?

Oct. 14, 2024 11:24 AM ETNNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) Stock5 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • NNN REIT has a strong dividend track record with 35 consecutive years of increases and a stable yield over 4.6%, but limited growth prospects.
  • Despite excellent fundamentals, including 99%+ occupancy and low volatility, NNN REIT's current valuation at $47/share is not attractive for new investments.
  • The company's conservative strategy and diversified portfolio offer stability, but the potential for significant outperformance is limited, justifying a "Hold" rating.
  • With a price target of $46/share, NNN REIT is seen as fairly valued, and trimming positions above $50-52/share is recommended.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »
Businessman falling

jgroup

This article was co-produced with Wolf Report.

It's interesting to see that Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC) get most of the attention on Seeking Alpha, although they don't have the overall best dividend track record.

Realty Income has

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
117.79K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, ADC, EPRT, NNN, VICI, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, ADC, EPRT, NNN, VICI, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NNN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NNN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NNN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News