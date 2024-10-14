As highlighted in my previous coverage of Marfrig (OTCPK:MRRTY), the Brazil-based company, which is a global leader in the production of hamburgers and ranks as one of the largest beef protein companies in the world, has had its
Marfrig's H1: Resilience Amidst Cattle Cycles And Deleveraging Opportunities
Summary
- Marfrig's deleveraging process, including plant sales to Minerva, is crucial for unlocking stock value and improving financial stability.
- Despite unfavorable cattle prices in the U.S., Marfrig benefits from falling grain prices and BRF operations, aiding profitability.
- Marfrig's strategic shift to reduce dependence on Asia and increase U.S. exports positions it well for future growth.
- Favorable regulatory decisions and improved financial discipline could significantly enhance Marfrig's leverage ratios and stock performance.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MRRTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.