When I last wrote about Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) on December 27, 2023, I recommended that investors hold the stock. For investors who held, it was a wise decision. The stock has been up 51.26% since my recommendation compared to
Samsara Stock: A Hold Recommendation Due To Valuation Concerns
Summary
- I recommended holding Samsara on December 27, 2023, and the stock is up 51.26% since, outperforming the S&P 500's 21% rise.
- The stock has been volatile, as evidenced by its 22% drop in post-Q1 FY2025 earnings due to inflated market expectations.
- Samsara's first-mover advantage in cloud-based fleet management and AI-powered insights have driven its valuation higher, supported by robust core business and new product growth.
- The company introduced several new products at Samsara Beyond 2024 that customers are quickly adopting.
