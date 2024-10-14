TSMC: The AI Train Isn't Slowing Down

On the Pulse
Summary

  • TSM's strong September net sales and robust AI demand from Nvidia and Apple suggest a promising Q3 earnings report on October 17, 2024.
  • TSM's net sales in Q3 totaled NT$759.7 billion, surpassing the high-end guidance and reflecting a 39.6% YoY growth in September.
  • With a profit multiple of 28.2x and strong AI-driven growth, TSM presents a compelling long-term investment opportunity.
  • Potential risks include a slowdown in AI spending, but current momentum indicates a likely beat in operating income and margins for Q3.

Artificial intelligence circuit board 5

Jonathan Kitchen

Chip manufacturing capabilities are obviously remaining very much in high demand, and this is the conclusion we can draw from the early release of net sales figures for the third quarter of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (

This article was written by

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

