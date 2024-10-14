It has been almost 1.5 years since I wrote my last article about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). In May 2023, when my last article was published, the world was still talking about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature
I Remain Cautious About U.S. Bancorp Ahead Of Earnings
Summary
- U.S. Bancorp will report third quarter results on Wednesday and we can expect similar results as in the second quarter.
- While results are still solid, we see earnings per share constantly decline in the last few quarters.
- In the same time, delinquency rates for U.S. Bancorp (as well as for the entire banking sector) are increasing and we have strong warning signal for a potential recession.
- U.S. Bancorp is still not a "Buy".
