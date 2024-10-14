Aon plc: Mostly A Correct Assessment, Looking To 2024-2026

Oct. 14, 2024 2:39 PM ETAon plc (AON) Stock
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Aon plc remains a “HOLD” due to its overvaluation at $355/share, despite solid fundamentals and a forecasted 8% annual growth.
  • The company's recent M&A with NFP and ongoing restructuring plan are expected to drive significant revenue and cost synergies.
  • Aon's valuation at 23.6x P/E is above its historical average, limiting its potential returns despite its strong market position and consistent performance.
  • While Aon is fundamentally strong and well-run, its low dividend yield and high valuation make it less attractive compared to other insurance businesses.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Aon Risk Solutionsoffice in Aon Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Dear readers/followers,

The time has come to look at Aon plc (NYSE:AON), a company I viewed almost exactly a year ago at this time. My article on the company at the time came with a “Hold” recommendation, and my argument

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
33.67K Followers

Wolf Report is a senior analyst and private portfolio manager with over 10 years of generating value ideas in European and North American markets.

He is a contributing author and analyst for the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital and Wide Moat Research LLC where in addition to the U.S. market, he covers the markets of Scandinavia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe in search of reasonably valued stock ideas.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about. Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News