Net lease real estate continues to experience above-average volatility, primarily due to speculation around interest rate movements. Amongst this volatility has been a wide divergence in performance amongst the largest and most established net lease REITs. Charted below is the relative
Essential Properties Is The Best (And Most Expensive) Net Lease REIT
Summary
- EPRT leads the net lease sector due to its unique business model focusing on middle-market, sale-leaseback transactions, and proactive risk management.
- Essential Properties' low cost of equity, cheap debt, and low AFFO payout ratio enable it to maximize investment spreads and outperform competitors.
- Despite its low dividend yield, EPRT's total return is strong, driven by sale leasebacks to middle market tenants.
- EPRT remains at a Buy rating, leveraging a proven business model akin to STORE Capital, with an emphasis on non-investment grade tenants and master lease agreements.
