The October 2022 Baby Bull Is Back And All Grown Up

Summary

  • As we head into the uncertainty of the election and the historically bullish month of November, the market has demonstrated that it’s a long way from its days of depending on the popular tech and Risk-On stocks to maintain its uptrend.
  • The Risk-On category has the ability to be an exceptionally powerful influence on the indexes because of its market capitalization, but with Cyclicals leading and the equal-weighted S&P 500 ETF (RSP) outperforming, the Risk-Off and Cyclical categories should now be considered equally important.
  • It’s reasonable to expect that the market’s sector rotation will be a very reliable indicator of what to expect next - right now, after the election, and into 2025.

silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph 3d illustration

monsitj

monsitj

By Geoff Bysshe

This bull market is ready for anything the election will throw at it, but which sectors of the market will come out ahead is a little less clear.

Here’s a way to navigate the uncertainty

