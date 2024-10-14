Global Market Perspectives Q4 2024: Hard To Be Gloomy

Summary

  • As global growth has weakened, policymakers have started to respond. The U.S. Federal Reserve is committed to avoiding recession, while China’s recent policy measures also raise the odds of a global soft landing.
  • Labor market cooling has triggered recession concerns, but the continued strength of consumer and corporate balance sheets implies that job layoffs, and therefore recession, can be avoided. A moderation to trend growth is likely.
  • Fixed income spreads are tight, but elevated yields continue to draw investor interest. Combined with strong growth, Fed cuts should reduce default risk, extending the credit cycle.
  • With the Fed’s rate cutting cycle now underway, the attractiveness of cash is rapidly diminishing. As global stimulus lifts prospects for risk assets across the globe, investors should be optimizing this constructive environment.

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist, Brian Skocypec, CIMA Director, Global Insights & Content Strategy, Christian Floro, CFA, CMT, Market Strategist, Ben Brandsgard, Insights Strategist, & Jordan Rosner, Sr. Insights Strategist

Key themes for 4Q 2024

