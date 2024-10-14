Turning Point Brands: Growth In Disguise (Rating Upgrade)

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
1.03K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Turning Point Brands' underlying growth, aided by nicotine pouch brands and Zig-Zag's cannabis positioning, has been clouded by the weak CDS segment.
  • The FRE brand's rapid growth and potential Alp collaboration with Tucker Carlson could significantly boost revenues.
  • Wall Street's Q3 expectations are conservative, but the company's underlying growth prospects suggest potential undervaluation.
  • I upgrade my rating to Strong Buy, estimating a fair value of $75.59, 79% above the current stock price, driven by robust future growth.

Avaa laatikko, jossa on nuuska mustalla taustalla. Ruotsalaiset nikotiinipussit

Oleksandr Shatyrov/iStock via Getty Images

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB), the company selling tobacco rolling paper, nicotine pouches, and other nicotine products, is expected to report the company’s Q3 results near the end of October. I believe that the company is on

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
1.03K Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TPB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TPB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TPB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News