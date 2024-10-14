Meta Q3 Preview: Strong Results Expected Amid Its Overvaluation

Summary

  • I expect Meta to deliver $40.5 billion in revenue in Q3, with a Reality Labs loss upward of $4.5 billion.
  • Based on data from WARC Media, I estimate Meta could overtake global linear advertising spending in 2025.
  • My valuation analysis and growth forecasts indicate that the company's market cap will contract by 4.3% in 12 months in a base case. This counters my previous bull-case prediction.
  • In the medium to long term, Big Tech valuations are vulnerable. We could be on the cusp of a major long-term Western recession, compounding geopolitical risks and making diversification prudent.

I recently covered a significant operational development for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), which included its unveiling of Orion at Meta Connect 2024. In addition to this, we also have Meta's Q3 earnings approaching on 10/30/24.

