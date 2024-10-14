Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is a $4.8 billion semiconductor company that is currently in the early stages of a growth phase. With exponentially rising demand for computational power associated with the rise of AI applications, and a
AI-Driven Growth And A Strong Balance Sheet Make Tower Semiconductor Shine
Summary
- Tower Semiconductor is a specialty pure-play foundry offering customizable process technologies and poised to benefit from the AI boom due to its flexibility and strong financial position.
- TSEM reported strong sequential growth in Q2 2024, driven by surging demand in RF infrastructure and mobile business, along with significant growth in silicon photonics.
- The company boasts a robust balance sheet with a strong debt-to-equity ratio, manageable debt, and a current asset ratio of 5.9, reflecting its solid financial position amid growing demand.
- Valuation metrics indicate TSEM is significantly undervalued compared to peers, making it an attractive investment; I rate the stock as a buy.
