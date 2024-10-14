Walt Disney: No Significant Upside Potential At Current Valuation

RadaEcoWatch profile picture
RadaEcoWatch
322 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Walt Disney's stock may underperform due to weak economic growth impacting its most profitable Experiences segment, despite stable EPS forecasts for 2024.
  • The Experiences segment faces challenges from rising costs, weaker demand, and global economic uncertainties, leading to potential downward EPS revisions for 2025 and 2026.
  • Analysts maintain a positive view, with 22 out of 31 recommending a 'buy,' but the target price has dropped significantly over the last three years.
  • Valuation suggests Walt Disney is fairly priced, with its forward EV/EBITDA multiple aligned with pre-COVID levels, but no immediate growth catalysts are expected.

Mary Poppins dances at Disneyland

smckenzie

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is one of the most famous entertainment companies worldwide. Its operations are divided into three segments:

  1. Entertainment: It includes film production, linear networks (ABC, Disney, National Geographic), and direct-to-consumer services (Disney+, Hulu), excluding sports-related content. It also includes the sale or licensing of produced content to

This article was written by

RadaEcoWatch profile picture
RadaEcoWatch
322 Followers
Analyzing economic outlook and specific company situations to discover market opportunities

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIS
--
DIS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News