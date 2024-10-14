LNG Shipping Stocks: Cautiously Optimistic For Growth Ahead

Summary

  • UPI index declined by 0.89% last week, while the S&P 500 gained 1.11%, highlighting a challenging period for LNG shipping stocks.
  • Despite the lack of significant news, long-term contracts averaging $84,000 per day remain a strong point for UPI companies compared to spot rates.
  • Excelerate Energy led gains with a 2.1% rise, while New Fortress Energy saw the largest decline at 7.2%, indicating mixed performance among constituents.
  • Optimism persists for LNG shippers due to long-term contracts and historical patterns, with potential growth anticipated as the winter season approaches.

cisternové plavidlo na zkapalněný zemní plyn během nakládky v pobřežním terminálu LNG

Евгений Харитонов/iStock via Getty Images

UPI & SPX

Last week, UPI, which tracks listed LNG shipping companies, lost 1.49 points, or 0.89%, closing at 167.13 points. The S&P 500 index gained 1.11%. The chart below shows both indices with weekly data.

6/2022 - now: Member of Society of Technical Analysts in UK 9/2016 - now: UP forum s.r.o. 3/2016 - now: LNG shipping investor 7/2009 - now: Private investor at Warsaw Stock Exchange 11/2006 - now: Board Member of Czech National Association of Technical Analysis 2/2011-6/2016: Board Member at Financial Progress Group a.s. 1/2003-4/2013: Head of Sales and Marketing, Theatre Na zábradlí, Prague 2004-2010: Master degree of Arts Management at Academy of Performing Arts, Prague

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLNG, GLNG, NFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

