My first article on Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSX:CLS:CA) was an experimental earnings prediction. I got lucky and it worked out well. Earnings will be released again on the 23rd after the market closes. I think
Why Celestica Stock Is A Strong Buy Into Q3 Earnings
Summary
- Celestica is expected to beat both revenue and earnings, driven by strong AI demand and favorable market conditions.
- Management's guidance and analysts' expectations suggest significant growth, with my estimates being even higher, particularly in the AI-driven CCS segment.
- The company is expanding capacity in Thailand and Malaysia, positioning itself well for future growth amid increasing AI CapEx spending.
- Given the robust AI investment landscape and Celestica's strategic positioning, I rate this a strong buy with most confidence in revenue outperformance.
