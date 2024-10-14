Golden Ocean Group: Top Spec Fleet And Attractive Shareholder Returns
Summary
- Golden Ocean net and operating results remained stable QoQ due to revenue and expense changes offsetting each other.
- GOGL's balance sheet is in shape. The company reported $99 million cash, $994 long-term debt, and 73% Total Debt to Equity.
- Market tailwinds, such as robust tonne-mile demand and constrained vessel supply, further support the investment thesis.
- GOGL's strong financials, attractive fleet, and appealing dividends make it a compelling investment. I change GOGL's rating to a Strong Buy.
