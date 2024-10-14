XMMO: Don't Forget About The Mid Caps

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.84K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • XMMO has outperformed both the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P 500, up 37% in 2024, driven by strong momentum and modest valuation.
  • The ETF focuses on mid-cap stocks with high momentum scores, rebalanced semi-annually, and has a significant 40% allocation to small-cap stocks.
  • XMMO's portfolio is weighted towards growth, with low exposure to Information Technology and high exposure to Industrials and Financials, offering a compelling PEG ratio of 1.3.
  • Strong technicals, bullish seasonal trends, and a supportive price range suggest a buy rating with an upside target of $135.

American Stock Exchange

Pgiam

Much ink has been spilled in the last two-plus years regarding the large cap versus small cap debate. The biggest of big US blue chips have obviously performed the best against nearly all global stock market niches, but often overlooked

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.84K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. My thing is communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XMMO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XMMO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XMMO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News