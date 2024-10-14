Since the last time I covered Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), its stock price has increased by 9.9%, constituting a total return of 11.2%. I indicated then that I didn't have a position in PM but
Building A Portfolio Of Leaders With Philip Morris
Summary
- PM is set to enhance its leadership position on the 'moving beyond smoking' front.
- PM is increasing its activity in the US, which is likely to hurt competition, including MO.
- The Company outpaces other players, setting the stage with IQOS launch and increasing ZYN manufacturing capacity in the US to accomplish the goal of reaching a 10% market share.
- Putting my skin in the game once again, as PM is set to enhance its leadership position.
