Pre-IPO AI And Exceptional Governance At Suro Capital
Summary
- I believe Suro Capital is a superior steward of capital compared to VC hedge funds and offers significant AI infrastructure exposure without "Two and Twenty" fees.
- Suro's notable AI infrastructure pre-IPO darlings include CoreWeave, OpenAI, and Vast Data. Additional AI themed holdings were not addressed in the recent announcement.
- Despite a challenging VC market from 2021-2024, Suro accreted NAV while absorbing excess supply in scale with tender offers.
- Suro's superior governance, absence of supply overhang, and darling pre-IPO AI investments make it a compelling investment.
