AT&T: Too Pricey For No Growth (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 15, 2024 1:11 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T) StockVZ, MORN, TMUS
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.49K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Last year, I gave AT&T a buy rating because the stock was extraordinarily cheap and had a high, well covered yield.
  • The rating worked out well, with AT&T stock having rallied some 40% since I covered it.
  • Today, AT&T is at 10 times earnings with no growth.
  • It still has comparatively low multiples, but isn't the "deep value" play it once was.
  • In this article, I explain why I'm downgrading my AT&T rating to hold.

AT&T central office. AT&T wrapped up its merger with WarnerMedia and now controls HBO, CNN and DirecTV

jetcityimage

The last time I covered AT&T (NYSE:T), I rated the stock a buy on the grounds of its extremely cheap valuation and then-recent earnings beat. Since then, the stock has risen 27% and delivered a 33%

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.49K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News