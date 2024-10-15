Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to report earnings on October 17th after the market closes, and I project a probability that shares may drop sharply on the announcement. While I see little risk to Q3 reporting estimates, with revenue and operating income expected
Netflix: Shares Could Drop Sharply On Q3 Results
Summary
- Netflix is set to release its earnings on October 17th, following the market's close. I foresee a strong likelihood that the stock may experience a sharp decline following the announcement.
- I think Netflix is approaching the saturation point for subscriber growth and may have exhausted its ability to increase prices further. These factors have contributed to somewhat lackluster DAU trends.
- Data from Sensor Tower shows that Netflix experienced negative month-over-month DAU growth for all three months in Q3, a trend not seen since late 2021, when the stock dropped sharply.
- As we approach the Q3 earnings report, I don't see any valuation metrics that could offer protection from potential downside risks, with shares trading at 38x 2025 earnings.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Not financial advice
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.